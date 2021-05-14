New COVID Variant Found In Lincoln
SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA - MARCH 22: Nurse Safina Shakeel holds up a vial of the Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine, the Indian-made version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital on March 22, 2021 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. India is facing a second Covid wave which saw its sharpest rise in cases this week with 46,951 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since November 29 and the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, total infections. 11.1 million people have recovered from the virus so far and 159,967,000 deaths have been recorded. According to health officials, India has administered 4,46,03,841 Covid-19 vaccine shots across the country as of March 21, 2021. The national vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, across 3,006 vaccination centres. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations praised the programme and said that Indian vaccine production capacity is the best asset our world has. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)
(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) has confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 variant strain called B.1.617 first identified in India. The variant was detected through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. Information obtained early in the investigation shows the case was linked to international travelers.
LLCHD is working closely with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as it continues the investigation. Variants can spread more easily and quickly, and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. LLCHD continues to urge people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Vaccination provides protection against the virus, prevents illness, and helps control the transmission of COVID-19 and its variants in our community.
International travelers should seek testing within three to five days after returning to Nebraska.
A total of 106 COVID-19 cases of variants have been identified in Lancaster County.
