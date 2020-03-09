New Hearing From Gov. Ricketts On Coronavirus In Nebraska
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 9)-Governor Pete Ricketts, in a hearing Monday morning, warned that Nebraska could be dealing with the coronavirus for the next nine to twelve months and urged the public to take precautionary steps to keep it from spreading.
Gov. Ricketts said the number of known cases in Nebraska has risen to three, but there aren’t yet indications that it’s spreading within communities. The three people diagnosed with the disease are a 36-year-old Omaha woman and her father and brother.
One measure that everybody should be taking is “social distancing,” according to Gov. Ricketts. That means avoiding person to person contact such as hand shakes, and instead opting for a shoulder bump or a wave.
Gov. Ricketts also recommended stocking up on provisions and prescription medications in case of a quarantine. He also urged parents to prepare for possible school closings. Fremont and Plattsmouth have already announced cancellations for the week.
Businesses and government agencies need to plan ahead for the virus as well, said Ricketts. The Governor also urged employers to be flexible, and let employees work from home if possible.
