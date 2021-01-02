New Years Day Construction Accident In South Lincoln Kills One
Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering
(Lincoln NE 01/02/2021) Lincoln Police say an accident at a construction site in south Lincoln News Years Day killed one worker and injured another. Captain Todd Kocian told KFOR News the men were disassembling a concrete balcony early Friday at the Cedars when part of the balcony broke off and fell on them. Lincoln Police continue to investigate the accident and no names have been released.