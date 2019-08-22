NSP Gathering Support for #NebraskaStrong Movement
The Nebraska State Patrol is inviting Nebraska State Fair attendees to show their support for fellow Nebraskans affected by flooding and blizzards earlier this year by covering an entire NSP Dodge Charger with #NebraskaStrong messages. Those messages, written on Post-it notes, will then be used to cover the cruiser on display in the NSP booth at the State Fair.
“We’ve seen Nebraskans pull together in amazing ways this year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “With all the people who attend the Nebraska State Fair, we think we can cover an entire NSP cruiser with Post-it notes, featuring messages of support for those affected by the largest natural disaster our state has seen.”
Fair attendees can visit the NSP display, write their #NebraskaStrong message on a Post-it note, and attach it to the cruiser any time throughout the Nebraska State Fair, running from Friday, August 23 through Monday, September 2nd.
