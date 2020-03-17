NWU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Navratil Is First-Team All Region Selection
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics Mar. 17)– Nebraska Wesleyan University women’s basketball senior guard Caitlin Navratil was named to the 2020 D3hoops.com First-Team All-Region team when the selections were announced on Tuesday (March 17). This is the second straight season that Navratil was named to the 1st-Team All-West Region team.
Navratil (Littleton, Colo.) ends her career as a three-time All-Region selection, earning 1st-Team the past two years and 3rd-Team in 2018. She is the only NWU women’s basketball player to earn 1st-team All-Region honors.
She was one of five players to earn 1st-Team All-West Regions as 15 total players were on the All-Region team. On the 1st-Team was fellow American Rivers Conference guard Emma Gerdes of Wartburg, along with Taite Anderson of Bethel, Makana Stone from Whitman and Hanna Geistfeld of Bethany Lutheran.
Navratil led the American Rivers Conference in scoring and ranked 4th in NCAA III averaging 23.6 points per game. She broke her own single season scoring record with 567 points.
The three-time 1st-Team All-Conference selection holds the Nebraska Wesleyan career record for points and assists. She was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American at the conclusion of the season.