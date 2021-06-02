“O” Street Traffic Enforcement Project Results Released

Lincoln, NE (June 2, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a traffic enforcement project along O Street during the Memorial Day Weekend. The objective was to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement along O Street between 17th and 84th Streets to promote safe and responsible driving and reduce motor vehicle accident.
The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and resulted in the following violations:
Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 191
Official Speeding Citations 22
Speeding Warnings 21
Traffic Signal Citations 3
Traffic Signal Warnings 4
Seatbelt Citations 4
Seatbelt Warnings 3
No Insurance Citations 4
No Insurance Warnings 3
No Valid Registration Citations 26
No Valid Registration Warnings 1
Other Traffic Violation Citations 24
Other Traffic Violation Warnings 51
Suspended Drivers 3
DUI Arrests 3
Criminal Citations 4
Narcotics Citations 14
Warrant Arrests 7
