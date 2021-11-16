      Weather Alert

October Traffic Fatality Toll

Nov 16, 2021 @ 4:10am
(KFOR NEWS  November 16, 2021)   During the month of October 2021, twenty-eight people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

¨       These 28 fatalities occurred in 26 fatal crashes.

¨       Eight of the twenty vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and eight had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

¨       Sixteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.

¨       There were five fatalities on the interstate, fifteen on other highways, and eight on local roads.

¨       One fatality involved a train.

¨       Five fatalities were motorcyclists.

¨       Three fatalities were pedestrians.

