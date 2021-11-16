October Traffic Fatality Toll

(KFOR NEWS November 16, 2021) During the month of October 2021, twenty-eight people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
¨ These 28 fatalities occurred in 26 fatal crashes.
¨ Eight of the twenty vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and eight had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
¨ Sixteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.
¨ There were five fatalities on the interstate, fifteen on other highways, and eight on local roads.
¨ One fatality involved a train.
¨ Five fatalities were motorcyclists.
¨ Three fatalities were pedestrians.
