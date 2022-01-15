Nearly 1300 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported Friday

(KFOR Lincoln January 15, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Friday that 1,294 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 134 with 90 from Lancaster County (12 on ventilators) and 44 from other communities (four on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe
Directed Health Measure: The DHM is effective through February 11 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations:
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.
Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
Testing:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.