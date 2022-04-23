Overnight Road Work Scheduled For South Beltway Project

(KFOR Lincoln NE April 23, 2022) Weather permitting, intermittent overnight closures will occur on both South 14th Street and Saltillo Road. These closures are anticipated to take place on Monday April 25 and Tuesday April 26 from 9 PM to 6 AM. These overnight closures are intended for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Motorists are encouraged to utilize the marked detours to navigate around the construction areas and to use alternate routes if possible.
The NDOT encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway. Visit for ndot.info/LSB, for
current closure and detour information near the Lincoln South Beltway construction area.