Patrol in Search for Missing Auburn Man

The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory in an effort to locate Rick Kubes, a 65-year-old white male.

Kubes suffers from a medical condition and was en route to the Auburn, NE hospital from Clay Center, KS at 8:30 am on Sunday, Feb. 3, but has not arrived.

He is driving a silver 2010 Ford Ranger pickup, with personalized Nebraska license plate KUMFISH. The vehicle has a black bug guard and a Big Red “N” sticker on the back driver’s side window.

Please call Nemaha County Sheriff’s office at 402-274-3139 or 911 if you observe Mr. Kubes or this vehicle.