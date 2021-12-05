Political Leaders Offer Tributes After Passing Of Former Senator Bob Dole

Lincoln, NE (December 5, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced today that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Senator Bob Dole, who passed away earlier today.
Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on December 9, 2021. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.
Earlier today, Gov. Ricketts released the following statement on Senator Dole’s passing:
“Bob Dole dedicated his life to our nation—as a soldier, Senator, and advocate for Americans with disabilities. Having been severely injured in World War II, Senator Dole knew firsthand the sacrifices made by our veterans, and he championed their interests throughout his life. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Dole family as they grieve his loss.”
Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released a statement:
“Bob Dole led a remarkable life of service to our nation. He was an American hero. After recovering from severe injuries in World War II, he transitioned to a different type of service. He represented the people of Kansas in the U.S House and then the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years and in 1996, was the Republican nominee for President of the United States.
Bruce and I send our deepest sympathies to Elizabeth and the entire Dole family and we honor Senator Bob Dole’s patriotism and service to this country.”
First District Nebraska Congressman also offered a tribute to Senator Dole:
“It’s important to remember that Bob Dole always held a pen in his hand due to his severe wounds from WWII. It’s painful to watch The Greatest Generation pass, but I will always remember an intimate interaction I had with Senator Dole at the World War II Memorial in Washington, when he greeted the Veterans Honor Flights. Perhaps his character was best displayed when, lifted from his wheelchair, he saluted the casket of his long-time political rival President George H.W. Bush. May this great American statesman and war hero rest in peace,”
