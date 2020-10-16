Portion Of “N” Street To Close Monday
(KFOR NEWS October 16, 2020) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, October 19, “N” Street between South 13th and South 12th streets will be closed to connect rooftop drains to storm sewers. On-street parking will also be closed in this block. The “N” Street Cycle Track will remain open.
Work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 21. Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.
For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (search: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.
