Portion Of South 48th Street To Close May 15

(KFOR May 13, 2023) Beginning Monday, May 15, northbound South 48th Street between Old Cheney Road and Briarpark/Rentworth drives will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. This section of the project is expected to reopen in mid-June.

The recommended detour is Old Cheney Road to South 56th Street to Nebraska Parkway. The sidewalk on the east side of South 48th Street will be closed.

This project includes pavement repair, removal and replacement of pavement, base repairs, public utility adjustments, inlet top, median, curb repairs or replacement, and upgrades to existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.