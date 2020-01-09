Potentially Dangerous Prisoner Escapes From Lincoln Facility
thanks to 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 9, 2020) Lincoln Police are looking for an inmate who cut off his monitoring device and walked away from the Community Corrections Center on West Van Dorn in Lincoln.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services told Lincoln Police Thursday morning 35 year old, Richard J. Reynolds, cut off his ankle monitor and walked away from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, a minimum custody work release center for both male and female inmates. Reynolds is serving a 6 to 10 year sentence for charges including attempted felony third-degree assault of a peace officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and third-degree domestic assault. All out of Adams County. Reynolds would have been parole-eligible in late June of 2020, and was projected to be released in June of 2022.
