Prairie Wolves Men Remain Undefeated In Conference Play
By Dick Janda
The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team wrapped up the first half of its American Rivers Conference season Saturday (Jan. 18) with a 115-69 victory at Central College in Pella, Iowa. The Prairie Wolves are in first-place in the A.R.C. standings with an 8-0 record and now have a 15-2 overall record.
The P-Wolves and Dutch were tied 9-9 early in the game, but Nebraska Wesleyan went on a 20 point run and never looked back in the 46 point win.
The Prairie Wolves shot 78.1% from the field in the first half and 71.2% for the game, making 47 of 66 FG attempts. Nate Schimonitz led all scorers with 32 points, going 13 for 15 from the field and making four of four three-point shots. Jack Hiller added 27 points, making five of eight three-pointers and moved up to fifth-place on the NWU all-time career three-point list. Clay Reimers registered his fourth double-double of the season, getting 17 points and 10 rebounds. Reimers also had seven assists. The 115 points were the most scored by NWU this season. Central drops to 4-12 with its eighth straight loss and has a 1-6 record in the A.R.C.
The next basketball action for Nebraska Wesleyan will be Saturday, January 25 when the Prairie Wolves host Wartburg for a women’s and men’s doubleheader. The women play at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m., with the American Rivers Conference Wrestling Tournament scheduled Saturday afternoon at Snyder Arena in Lincoln. The NWU women’s basketball team lost 81-71 to Central Saturday and drops to 5-10 overall and 2-6 in the A.R.C.