Prison Employee’s Equipment Stolen From Truck

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–An employee of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution had uniform and equipment stolen from their truck some time on Friday evening, likely while dining at a restaurant on “O” Street.
Lincoln Police say they were called Saturday afternoon to the 8600 block of Andermatt Drive, when the victim noticed those items missing from the truck, including uniform pants, shirts, a ballcap, ID badge and duty belt. The victim indicated that the theft may have happened the evening before. No damage or signs of a forced entry were found on the truck and the estimated loss is around $3,100.
There are no suspects right now, according to LPD, and the investigation is ongoing.