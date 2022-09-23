Public Encouraged To Take Mountain Bike Facility Survey 

(KFOR NEWS September 23, 2022) The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in a survey regarding interest in mountain biking facilities in Lincoln. The survey is available at lincoln.ne.gov/MountainBikePlan through October 12th.

Survey data will be used as initial input for a Mountain Bike Facility Master Plan. Master plans are typically developed to determine the desired level of service for the community and suitable locations for future facilities. Parks and Recreation plans to assemble of a group of community stakeholders who will assist in development of the master plan. Additional community outreach is planned for the fall and winter.

Previous master plans have been completed for Dog Use Facilities, Wilderness Park User Experience, Outdoor Inclusive Play, and Outdoor Racket Court Facilities.

For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

