Public Invited to Participate in Transportation Plan Survey
The public is invited to participate in a virtual public meeting and an online survey regarding the 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking input on investment tradeoffs and project priorities. Those interested have until April 5 to participate at LRTPLincolnMPO.com.
The virtual public meeting provides information about transportation goals and objectives, the project selection process, how projects are weighted, and tradeoffs that inform strategies/actions steps. An online survey asks for feedback about investment tradeoffs and project priorities.
The Lincoln MPO works with the community to update the LRTP every five years. The LRTP provides the Lincoln and Lancaster County with a blueprint for the region’s transportation system over the next 30 years. The LRTP is developed in concert with the update of the Comprehensive Plan. More information on the Comprehensive Plan is available at PlanForward2050.com.
Information gathered from the online survey will be used to develop recommendations in the LRTP document. The draft of the 2050 LRTP document is expected to be completed and available for public review during the summer of 2021. A final draft of the 2050 LRTP document is expected to go to the MPO Officials Committee for approval in late 2021.
