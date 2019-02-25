Questions Raised By Mayoral Candidate About Funding Used For Campaign On Street Improvements

Cyndi Lamm (Courtesy Photo)

Mayoral candidate and Lincoln City Council member Cyndi Lamm is raising questions about taxpayer money being used to run a campaign promoting raising taxes on Lincolnites and visitors for street improvements.

Lamm thinks the idea of the city putting $187,000 behind the campaign effort is wrong, saying quote-“No matter what side of the tax increase you are on, you need to question spending our hard-earned tax money this way.”

The city recently announced they will spend in excess of $260,000 on the campaign to raise the city sales tax by a quarter cent.

City officials are hosting an open house tomorrow night from 5 to 7 at Belmont Elementary School and one on Wednesday during the same time at Irving Middle School to learn more about the proposed sales tax increase.

