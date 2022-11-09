Republican Jim Pillen Declares Gubernatorial Victory Over Democrat Carol Blood

Jim Pillen (Courtesy Photo from jimpillen.com)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–Republican Jim Pillen declared victory Tuesday night in the Nebraska governor’s race over Democrat and Bellevue State Senator Carol Blood.

In a news release to KFOR News, Pillen said in a statement, “Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes, and in favor of commonsense, business leadership,” said Pillen. “I want to thank the countless supporters across the state who made this victory possible tonight. Tomorrow, we begin again the work of making Nebraska the greatest place in the world to work and raise a family.”

As of 10pm Tuesday, Pillen had 56% of the vote to Blood’s 40% and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman’s 4%.

Pillen, a former Nebraska football player, is a hog farm owner and veterinarian from Columbus who also serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. He will replace Gov. Pete Ricketts, who couldn’t run for reelection because of term limits.