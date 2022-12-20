Robbery Late Monday Evening At South Lincoln Restaurant

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–An armed robbery at a south Lincoln restaurant late Monday night is under investigation.

LPD was called shortly after 10pm Monday to the Wendy’s near 48th and Van Dorn where a manager was outside smoking and was confronted by an unknown male, who then showed a gun.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday morning said the manager was escorted back into the restaurant by the suspect. From there, the robber grabbed a money bag from the safe and an unknown amount of cash from the register before taking off out the back door.

No arrest has been made and if you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.