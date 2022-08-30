Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store

LPD cruiser

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall.

Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.

Investigators say the suspect took off on foot, heading southbound with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have been made.

Police say if you have information on this robbery, call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.