Saturday is “Hunting and Fishing Day” In Nebraska

(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Saturday, September 25th to be “Hunting and Fishing Day.”
This year, Nebraska Game and Parks is once again offering its Take ‘em Fishing and Take ‘em Hunting contests. Nebraskans can participate by taking a beginner hunting or fishing and then sharing a picture or story from the experience on the Game and Parks website at OutdoorNebraska.gov.
Submissions qualify for a drawing to win great prizes like a Bass Tracker Classic boat from Bass Pro Shops, a John Deere gator from AKRS Equipment, or outdoor gear.
This year’s Take ‘em Fishing contest is underway and runs through the end of October 2021. The Take ‘em Hunting contest started on September 1st and will run through the end of May 2022.
