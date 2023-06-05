Scotty McCreery To Perform At Volleyball Day In Nebraska

LINCOLN-(NU Athletics June 5)-The Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Monday that country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery will perform at the Aug. 30 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event in Memorial Stadium.

McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17 and has achieved five consecutive No. 1 hits in the last few years, including “Damn Strait” and “You Time” from his latest album Same Truck: The Deluxe Album. Other No. 1 hits from his last album Seasons Change are “Five More Minutes,” This Is It,” and “In Between.” His current single rising up the charts is “It Matters to Her.”

Four of McCreery’s albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 4 million copies. The North Carolina native has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and three Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011, and was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011. He released his first book in 2016, “Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream.” In the last two years, he has executive produced two Hallmark holiday movies based on his Triple-Platinum No.1 hit “Five More Minutes.”

This will not be McCreery’s first performance in Memorial Stadium, as he sang the National Anthem before Nebraska football’s 56-7 win over Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2021.

McCreery wrapped up his 2023 Damn Strait Tour in late April, hitting 22 cities across America. McCreery is currently touring with Brooks & Dunn for their 2023 Reboot Tour.

Nebraska Athletics also announced Monday that Volleyball Day in Nebraska is presented by FNBO, Ameritas and Woodhouse, and the concert is presented by adidas.

Additionally, the Nebraska Board of Regents will review a proposal to serve alcohol during the event at their June 22 meeting.