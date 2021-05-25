Search Warrant Results In Man’s Arrest After Narcotics and Guns Were Found In NW Lincoln Home
Gustav Rockey (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made an arrest in connection to someone selling drugs out of a northwest Lincoln home.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Tuesday said that Task Force members showed up to a home near 3rd and Adams about information they received regarding someone selling narcotics at that location. Twenty-two-year-old Gustav Rockey and another man were contacted and said they lived at the home. A 20-year-old man was also contacted, but said he was only visiting. That man apparently had a warrant out for him and was taken into custody. A small amount of THC wax was found in his wallet and was cited for possession of marijuana.
Investigators, meanwhile, found Rockey and the other resident each with a glass pipe and bags of marijuana on them that they turned over. Investigators left and later got a search warrant, where they went back and after serving it, they found 4.15 pounds of marijuana (estimated street value $7,800), 2.7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value $17,000), 855 hits of LSD (estimated street value $9,000), 3,604 Oxycodone pills (estimated street value $72,000), 1,281 Alprazolam pills (estimated street value of $16,000), 209 THC syringes, and almost $2,300 in cash. Investigators also located four firearms, a .38 Special Revolver, 9mm handgun, AR15, and a .22 caliber rifle.
Around 9am Monday, investigators located Rockey in the area of 1st and Cornhusker and took him into custody. He was arrested for two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of money while violating a drug law, and possession of a firearm with a drug law violation.
Officer Spilker says this investigation is ongoing as investigators continue to search for other people who live in the home.