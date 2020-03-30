Sen Sasse. Pushes Liability Shield For Coronavirus Doctors
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 30)-Senator Ben Sasse introduced the Facilitating Innovation to Fight Coronavirus Act Monday. The emergency legislation would limit liability for healthcare professionals who are fighting coronavirus.
“In ERs and ICUs across America, doctors and nurses are writing the playbook as they fight this virus one day at a time,” said Sen. Sasse. “Congress needs to make sure that phase four legislation protects our doctors and nurses from a plague of lawsuits.”
For health care providers who are testing, treating, or otherwise countering the effects of coronavirus, Sasse’s bill would limit liability for health care providers for:
- using or modifying a medical device for an unapproved use or indication;
- practicing without a license or outside of an area of specialty if instructed to do so by an individual with such a license or within an area of specialty; or
- conducting the testing of, or the provision of treatment to, a patient outside of the premises of standard health care facilities.
