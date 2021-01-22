Senator Fischer Meets NE Nat’l Guard Members
(KFOR NEWS January 22, 2021) At the U.S. Capitol Thursday, Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, met with members of the Nebraska National Guard who traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
During their visit, Sergeant Jacob Anderbery from Axtell, Nebraska, re-enlisted into the Nebraska National Guard, taking the oath on the inaugural platform.
