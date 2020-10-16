      Weather Alert

September Traffic Fatality Toll

Oct 16, 2020 @ 4:31am
(KFOR NEWS  October 16, 2020)  During September, 25 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation found:

  •  25 fatalities in 23 fatal crashes.
  •  10 of 19 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, five were using seatbelts, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  •  19 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
  •  There was 1 fatality on the interstate, 15 on other highways, and 9 on local roads.
  •  1 fatality was a pedestrian.
  •  5 fatalities were motorcyclists.

179 people have been killed on Nebraska roadways from January through September of 2020, 3% fewer than 2019 during the same time period.

