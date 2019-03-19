Some Highways Are Back Open, As Flood Waters Recede

Highway 63 at Ashland Road on the northeast corner of Ashland covered by flood water. (Courtesy of Randy Jensen)

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is continuing its efforts to inspect and reopen roadways after the historic flooding this spring across the state. At the flood’s peak, over 1500 miles of Nebraska roads were closed. Tuesday afternoon, the department said only 500 miles are now closed.

The following highways are open:

Highway N-64, West Maple Road, is open at 204th in western Douglas County.

Highway US-77 is open from Fremont south to Lincoln.

Highway US-75 southbound is open.

Highway N-11 is now open from Wood River to Cairo.

Please remember some local and county roads may still remain impassible. Travel with caution.