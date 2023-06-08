Southeast’s Dak Commits To Colorado Men’s Basketball Team

Lincoln Southeast’s Bangot Dak (3) goes up for a layup against Lincoln North Star’s Antallah Sandlin’el (left) and Brennon Clemmons (right). In the background are Southeast’s Wade Voss and North Star’s KG Gatwech (11). (File photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–Lincoln Southeast’s Bangot Dak is Boulder-bound.

The recent graduate and boys basketball standout for the Knights announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s committed to play college basketball at Colorado. During his senior season, Dak averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds and helped the Knights to the Class A boys state basketball tournament in March.

Dak is considered to be the first scholarship player from Lincoln to go play at Colorado since former East all-state selection Alex Stivrins played for the Buffaloes from 1983 to 1985, after transferring from his first two seasons at Creighton.