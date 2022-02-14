Stolen Vehicle Involved In Weekend Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–A stolen vehicle was spotted over the weekend involved in a crash, but Lincoln Police say the two people inside got out and ran away from the scene.
The vehicle was involved in a crash at 48th and “J” late Saturday morning, where a 31-year-old woman recognized the gray Mazda Tribute, which was stolen January 26 from the 400 block of North 26th. The stolen vehicle pulled out in front of her and caused the crash. Police say an extensive amount of stolen tools, clothes and personal items were found inside the Mazda.
No arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing.