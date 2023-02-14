Stolen Vehicle Later Involved In Hit and Run Case

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–Another stolen vehicle case is being investigated by Lincoln Police, the latest report happening Saturday morning.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday said investigators were called to a home near 40th and Prescott around 8am Saturday, where a 53-year-old man told officers his 2011 Toyota Avalon was taken from his driveway sometime overnight. Vollmer said the victim told officers his vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to a neighborhood southeast of 84th and Holdrege about a hit and run. The stolen Avalon had collided with another vehicle parked in a driveway. The driver fled the scene and the Avalon rolled back into the street.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.