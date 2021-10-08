      Weather Alert

Study: Pfizer Vaccine Protection Begins To Wear Off After Two Months

Oct 8, 2021 @ 4:09am
(KFOR NEWS  October 8, 2021)   A study published this week found that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine begins to weaken after roughly two months.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that protection began to drop off after that point – although protection from severe disease, hospitalization, and death remained strong.

The study also found that people who were infected and recovered from COVID-19 before getting the vaccine had stronger resistance.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one so far to get full authorization from the FDA.

