Suspect In Laurel Homicides Enters Not Guilty Plea

LAUREL, Neb.–(KFOR/AP Wire May 8)–A not guilty plea to ten charges from the man accused of killing four people last August in the community of Laurel in northeast Nebraska.

On Monday, 43-year-old Jason Jones of Laurel waived his right to appear in person at an arraignment set for May 22nd in Cedar County Court. He instead asked to enter written pleas of not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and their daughter, 55-year-old Dana Twiford, along with 53-year-old Michelle Ebeling, before setting their homes on fire on Aug. 4, 2022.

Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, is accused of first-degree murder in Gene Twiford’s death, along with tampering with evidence and being an accessory. She’s due in court May 22 and is being held on $1-million bond.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Jason Jones.