Suspect In Lincoln Man’s Murder Captured In Florida
Lincoln Police investigate a murder scene in an alley way close to 33rd and "T" on Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–A 30-year-old Lincoln man has been captured in Florida, suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie in a central Lincoln alleyway early on May 23.
According to court documents, Ryan Long is accused of killing Whitemagpie “purposely and with deliberate and premedicated malice; oe in the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate any arson, robbery, kidnapping, hijacking of any public or private means of transportaion, or burglary.”
An arrest warrant for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony was issued for Long. As to what led to Long allegedly shooting Whitemagpie have not been revealed.
Long was captured in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Investigators said Long was stopped by police in Florida for a seat belt violation while sitting as a passenger in the car.
LPD said there were other factors that eventually lead officers to ask his name and after searching his information they learned he had an arrest warrant. During the search, Florida law enforcement found a .9mm handgun
Investigators are still working to determine why Long was in Florida, as well as the timeline and the motive for Whitemagpie’s shooting death. LPD doesn’t believe the person Long was with in Florida was involved in the murder.
Whitemagpie was shot and killed in an alleyway near 33rd and “T” in Lincoln on Saturday, May 23. Investigators said Long and Whitemagpie have known each other for years.
Long, 30, has a lengthy criminal record. In January 2020, he was accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in the thigh after a disagreement. He was given a $100,000 bond and was out of jail less than a week later.
Police believe he committed that shooting while out on bond for another felony accusation. Long was arrested in November 2019, accused of robbing a man in October in the parking lot of The Office Gentleman’s Club.
Investigators have called the Whitemagpie shooting a targeted act of violence.