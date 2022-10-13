Teen Stabbed Late Thursday Morning at a Waverly Park

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

WAVERLY–(KFOR Oct. 13)–A 15-year-old suffered possible life-threatening injuries and a 14-year-old is in custody, after a stabbing that happened late Thursday morning at Wayne Park in Waverly.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner tells KFOR News deputies and rescue units responded to a call just before noon about the stabbing. Deputies arrived and found the 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds. The teen was taken to a Lincoln hospital with those life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old believed to be responsible was taken into custody. Wagner says deputies continue processing the scene for any other evidence and Wayne Park is sealed off to the general public for now.

Wagner mentioned there is no ongoing threat to the general public and their investigation continues.