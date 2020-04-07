The Ross Offering Streaming Movies During Shutdown
The Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is still offering high quality movies.
Although the movies can’t be displayed on The Ross screens, you can stream them from their website.
Rental fees for on-demand streaming of these movies will be shared with The Ross by their distributors who are offering them to support independent cinemas around the country. Consequently, our patrons can still support The Ross, even though it is closed, by staying home and watching these streaming movies.
Currently there are eight movies available to watch plus productions of the MET Opera and the London National Theatre. More options expected soon.
View the list of options here.