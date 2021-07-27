Threats Prompt Cancellation of Drag Queen Story Hour At Lincoln Children’s Museum

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–An upcoming event planned at the Lincoln Children’s Museum this Saturday has been cancelled, due to several threats made against the museum and Out Nebraska, referencing a planned Drag Queen Story Hour.
The museum said in a post on Facebook they had to cancel the event due to what they called an “overwhelming” number of threats, some of which were death threats. Lincoln Police have now entered the investigation, but officers haven’t provided any further details on the matter.
Out Nebraska said in a post “it’s so sad when hate threatens families with children. All parents want their children to be safe.”
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a statement regarding the matter.
“Playing politics with people’s lives is never acceptable. Inflammatory online posts about a private event at the Lincoln Children’s Museum inspired threats and fueled hatred and fear. All threats are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, and, to our LGBTQ friends and neighbors, know you are loved and welcome in our city.”
The Lincoln Children’s Museum reiterated in their post that this was a private event, not organized by the Lincoln Children’s Museum. They also said they are an equal opportunity facility and support inclusivity.
