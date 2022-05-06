Three Teens In Custody After Attempted Robbery Early Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–Three teens are in custody, but Lincoln Police continue investigating an attempted burglary around 2:30am Friday at Exotic CBD in the area west of 33rd and Superior.
According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, the owner got an alarm notification and as he was arriving to the shop, he saw a van leaving while on the phone to police dispatch. Officers later found the van in a neighborhood west of 14th Street between Fletcher Avenue and Alvo Road.
After trying to flee police, Vollmer said the van got stuck in the mud on a construction access road. Vollmer said the van had been stolen overnight from the area of 52nd and Orchard. No damage was done to the business and no entry was made.