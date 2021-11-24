Tight End Austin Allen Says Friday Will Be Last Game In Husker Uniform

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 24)–Nebraska football player Austin Allen announced on Twitter Tuesday that Friday’s game against No. 17 Iowa at Memorial Stadium will be his last in a Husker uniform.
Against Wisconsin last Saturday, Allen set the single-season school record for catches by a tight end with 36. Allen, a 6-9, 255 pounder from Aurora, had 143 yards receiving that also became a single-game record for a Husker tight end.
Based on his performance in games this season, Allen could be a target for NFL teams and possibly be drafted.
One last ride. Thank you Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/dO4YJbvMSK
— Austin Allen (@austin11allen) November 24, 2021
