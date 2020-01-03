Time to Register for Kindergarten
(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2020) It’s time to register your kindergarten student.
Do you have a child that will start kindergarten next year? Lincoln Public Schools is now accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2020-2021 school year. The first deadline for families to register their child to guarantee they receive important school information is March 31, 2020.
Parents of children turning five years of age before July 31, 2020 can go to lps.org and click on the red “Enroll Your Student” button. Here you will also find all the information necessary for registering, the required documents needed and answers to frequently asked questions.
For children who turn five between August 1 and October 15, parents may request an assessment for their child to receive a waiver to attend school early. That information is also located on the kindergarten registration page.
Parents who do not have access to the online registration, or wish to register their child in person, should contact their attendance area elementary school as soon as possible. Questions about kindergarten registration should also be directed to the child’s attendance area school.
For more information about kindergarten registration and assessment testing for incoming students, please go to https://home.lps.org/studentservices/kindergarten-registration-assessment
READ MORE: UPDATE – New Year’s Day beating victim identified