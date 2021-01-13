      Weather Alert

Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Jan 13, 2021 @ 7:43am

BOYS

Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65

Lincoln East 57, Grand Island 50

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Malcolm 65, Fillmore Central 43

Raymond Central 71, David City 67

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 71, College View Academy 41

MUDECAS Tournament

Division A

Diller-Odell 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 48

Freeman 22, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 20

Parkview Christian 56, Johnson County Central 39

Tri County 54, Southern 34

Division B

Exeter/Milligan 55, Pawnee City 24

Johnson-Brock 67, Meridian 12

Lewiston 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53

Palmyra 61, Sterling 42

GIRLS

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39

Fremont 77, Lincoln East 60

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46

Malcolm 49, Fillmore Central 25

David City 60, Raymond Central 34