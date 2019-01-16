Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln North Star 62, Grand Island 44
Norris 41, York 40
Wahoo 83, Raymond Central 36
Freeman 65, Malcolm 26
Mead 55, Parkview Christian 51
Tri County 80, College View Academy 25
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Yutan 47
Blair 59, Omaha Concordia 41
Conestoga 65, Palmyra 62
Cross County 64, Dorchester 18
David City 62, Shelby/Rising City 59
Douglas County West 59, Louisville 49
Elkhorn 62, Columbus 43
Exeter/Milligan 50, Meridian 33
Fort Calhoun 58, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 44
Johnson County Central 54, Weeping Water 14
Johnson-Brock 95, Lewiston 25
Milford 60, Columbus Lakeview 46
Millard West 57, Omaha Bryan 55
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Omaha Westside 55
Platteview 64, Nebraska City 48
Seward 70, Crete 29
Girls
Lincoln North Star 67, Grand Island 43
Norris 41, York 40
Wahoo 64, Raymond Central 36
Malcolm 32, Freeman 24
Mead 55, Parkview Christian 14
Tri County 62, College View Academy 9
Yutan 60, Ashland-Greenwood 30
Blair 37, Omaha Concordia 26
Palmyra 43, Conestoga 31
Cross County 35, Dorchester 23
David City 36, Shelby/Rising City 27
Elkhorn 50, Columbus 39
Exeter/Milligan 58, Meridian 37
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Fort Calhoun 48
Weeping Water 51, Johnson County Central 34
Johnson-Brock 59, Lewiston 25
Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 59
Millard West 60, Omaha Bryan 9
Omaha Marian 63, Omaha Central 49
Platteview 52, Nebraska City 28
Crete 39, Seward 31