Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Pius X 73, Omaha Northwest 51
Norris 58, Crete 45
Ashland-Greenwood 60, Bishop Neumann 45
Bellevue East 48, Papillion-LaVista 42
Bennington 68, Elkhorn Mount Michael 52
Elkhorn 61, Ralston 57
Millard North 81, Omaha Benson 50
Omaha Gross Catholic 59, Nebraska City 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Gretna 34
Omaha Westside 80, Omaha North 61
Seward 63, Omaha Concordia 43
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 52, Omaha Northwest 39
Omaha Benson 46, Millard North 42
Omaha Westside 66, Omaha North 47
Papillion-LaVista 62, Bellevue East 38
Subdistrict B-3
Platteview 65, Nebraska City 25
Waverly 70, Plattsmouth 24
Subdistrict B-4
Final
Seward 47, Norris 26
Subdistrict C1-2
Lincoln Christian 42, Malcolm 31
Milford 50, Lincoln Lutheran 42
