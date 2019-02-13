Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

Lincoln Pius X 73, Omaha Northwest 51

Norris 58, Crete 45

Ashland-Greenwood 60, Bishop Neumann 45

Bellevue East 48, Papillion-LaVista 42

Bennington 68, Elkhorn Mount Michael 52

Elkhorn 61, Ralston 57

Millard North 81, Omaha Benson 50

Omaha Gross Catholic 59, Nebraska City 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Gretna 34

Omaha Westside 80, Omaha North 61

Seward 63, Omaha Concordia 43

Girls

Lincoln Pius X 52, Omaha Northwest 39

Omaha Benson 46, Millard North 42

Omaha Westside 66, Omaha North 47

Papillion-LaVista 62, Bellevue East 38

Subdistrict B-3

Platteview 65, Nebraska City 25

Waverly 70, Plattsmouth 24

Subdistrict B-4

Final

Seward 47, Norris 26

Subdistrict C1-2

Lincoln Christian 42, Malcolm 31

Milford 50, Lincoln Lutheran 42

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Rosters released for 61st Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game.