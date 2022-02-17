Two Candidates Now Vying For County Clerk’s Office

Lincoln, NE (February 17, 2022) There are now one Democrat and one Republican running for the office of Lancaster County Clerk.
Republican Kris Beckenbach filed for the office today, hoping to replace Dan Nolte, who is not running again. Democrat Matt Hansen, who’s just finishing his second term in the Legislature, has also filed.
Beckenbach issued a statement after filing, saying “I bring decades of business leadership experience to this important office. There’s been recent modernization to the payroll system, but other systems and methods need a carefully reviewed and considered for improvement. I look forward to serving Lancaster County by providing exemplary service as the ‘front door’ of the county.”