Two People Attacked In Their Apartment By Unknown Men
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–A 55-year-old Lincoln man and his 17-year-old son were attacked in their central Lincoln apartment early Saturday morning.
According to Police Officer Erin Spilker, both victims said two men in their 20s got into the apartment near 27th and “P” through an unlocked door. Spilker says the victims were punched by both men, who then demanded money.
“After being struck several times with fists, the victim yelled he was going to call police and the males fled on foot,” Spilker told reporters on Monday.
Officer Spilker says a third suspect was waiting outside the apartment. No money was taken and both victims were not seriously hurt.