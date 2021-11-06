Various Street Closures Scheduled Beginning Monday For Railroad Repairs

(KFOR News Lincoln, NE November 6, 2021) Beginning Monday, November 8, portions of several streets will temporarily close for railroad repairs. The schedule is as follows:
Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) will repair and replace railroad ties and ballasts and make repairs to the crossings at these locations. The sidewalks in these areas will also be closed during this work. Digital signs will alert drivers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the recommended detours or seek alternate routes. No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.
For more information on these projects, contact Roger Figard, RTSD, at [email protected] or 402-525-5620 or Paul Fullen, BNSF, at [email protected] or 817-360-6986. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.