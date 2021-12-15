Victim In Monday Night’s House Fire Near Raymond Has Been Identified

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators have released new information regarding a deadly fire late Monday night at a home near Raymond.
According to a news release sent to KFOR News, the person found dead in the home near NW 84th and West Raymond Road has been identified as 70-year-old Gerald Socha, who lived there and called 911. An autopsy revealed that Socha died from smoke inhalation and burns. Two dogs suffered minor smoke inhalation and were turned over to the Capital Humane Society, until family members of Socha can take custody of the dogs.
The State Fire Marshal ruled that the cause of the fire was faulty electrical components. Deputies found the home fully involved on the east side of the home.