      Weather Alert

Vitamin D

Nov 18, 2020 @ 4:13am
webMD

(KFOR NEWS  November 18, 2020)  One way to strengthen your body against corona virus is to take Vitamin D.

The state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, says Vitamin D helps regulate your inflammatory response. The recommended dose of vitamin D is 400 international units (IUs)…but most doctors recommend 4,000 to 5,000 units of vitamin D on a daily basis to get your levels built back up to normal.

This is especially important in Nebraska during winter when there’s not as much sunlight.

READ MORE:  Covid Contact Tracers Receive Death Threats