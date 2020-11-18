webMD
(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2020) One way to strengthen your body against corona virus is to take Vitamin D.
The state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, says Vitamin D helps regulate your inflammatory response. The recommended dose of vitamin D is 400 international units (IUs)…but most doctors recommend 4,000 to 5,000 units of vitamin D on a daily basis to get your levels built back up to normal.
This is especially important in Nebraska during winter when there’s not as much sunlight.
