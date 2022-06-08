Walk-in Vaccination Clinics at Elementary Schools to Continue Throughout June

Lincoln, NE (June 8, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will continue to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local elementary schools throughout June. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.
All upcoming clinics are from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
Even though COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, during the Omicron wave, more children were getting sick and being hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some can experience ongoing health problems after getting COVID-19.
COVID-19 transmission is currently increasing in the community. Booster doses help provide continued protection against COVID-19 and help prevent children from becoming seriously sick if they do get the disease. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.
Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment for their child at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. All minor children age 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving vaccine. Masks are required at LLCHD vaccination clinics.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine or to find additional clinic dates and locations, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.